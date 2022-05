Science News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover trove of ancient Egyptian mummies; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'

An examination of the zinc content of teeth from sharks both living and extinct is providing clues about the demise of the largest-known shark, indicating the mighty megalodon may have been out-competed by the great white shark in ancient seas.

Researchers assessed the ratio of two forms of the mineral zinc in an enamel-like material called enameloid that comprises the outer part of shark teeth. This ratio enabled them to infer the diets of the sharks and gauge their position on the marine food chain.

U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday again delayed completing a final environmental assessment of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas until June 13. In late April, the FAA extended the target date to May 31 for a decision, saying it was "working toward issuing the final Programmatic Environmental Assessment" after several delays. The agency said in April SpaceX had made multiple changes to its application that required additional FAA analysis.SpaceX founder Elon Musk said in February he was "highly confident" his new SpaceX Starship, designed for voyages to the moon and Mars, would reach Earth orbit for the first time this year.

Archaeologists uncover trove of ancient Egyptian mummies

Archaeologists working near Cairo have uncovered hundreds of ancient Egyptian coffins and bronze statues of deities. The discovery at a cemetery in Saqqara contained statues of the gods Anubis, Amun, Min, Osiris, Isis, Nefertum, Bastet and Hathor along with a headless statue of the architect Imhotep, who built the Saqqara pyramid, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Monday.

Archaeologists discover passageways in 3,000-year-old Peruvian temple

A team of archaeologists has discovered a network of passageways under a more than 3,000-year-old temple in the Peruvian Andes. Chavin de Huantar temple, located in the north-central Andes, was once a religious and administrative center for people across the region.

