Russian cargo ship to launch to International Space Station this week

A Russian cargo spacecraft with about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) this week. The Progress 81 cargo ship is scheduled to lift off at 5:32 a.m. EDT (2:32 p.m. Baikonur time) Friday, June 3, on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Russian cargo ship will dock to the rear port of the station's Zvezda service module two days after lifting off, replacing the trash-filled ISS Progress 79 cargo craft.

Coverage of the pre-launch, launch and docking will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

On Tuesday, May 31, Expedition 67 crew members and Roscosmos Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev trained on a computer for the automated arrival of the Progress 81 resupply ship.

