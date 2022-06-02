Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to British sporting calendar

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to British sporting calendar
Daria Kasatkina Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries

Some players meditate, others medicate but for Daria Kasatkina the recipe for winning matches is simple: French fries. The Russian, who beat Viktoria Kudermetova in straight sets to cruise into her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, has not dropped a single set so far in the tournament.

Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to British sporting calendar

After a two-year absence, the sight of people tumbling head over heels down a grassy slope in pursuit of a runaway cheese returns this week to the picturesque English village of Brockworth. As extreme sports go, there are few as curious, or bruising, as Cheese Rolling -- an event that was first recorded in 1826 and which has become part of Gloucestershire folklore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022