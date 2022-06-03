Blue Origin's next tourist flight to space launching tomorrow: All you need to know

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will be launching its fifth tourist spaceflight, New Shepard NS-21, from Launch Site One on Saturday, June 4. The mission was originally scheduled to lift off Friday, May 20, but was deferred due to an issue observed during final vehicle check-outs.

The launch window will open at 8:00 a.m. CDT / 13:00 UTC and the webcast will start at T-60 minutes.

NS-21 will fly six customer astronauts including the first Mexican-born woman to visit space. The crew includes investor and NS-19 Astronaut Evan Dick, electrical engineer and former NASA test lead Katya Echazarreta, business jet pilot and Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding, civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha, adventurer and Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson and explorer and co-founder of private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo.

