NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

Updated: 07-06-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 10:15 IST
NASA's SpaceX 25th cargo resupply services mission (SpaceX CRS-25) to the International Space Statio (ISS), which was scheduled to launch at 10:22 am ET (14:22 UTC) on Friday, June 10, has been delayed after an issue was identified over the weekend, the agency said on Monday.

A new launch date for the SpaceX CRS-25 mission will be announced once the issue is resolved. The Dragon cargo craft will deliver more than 4,500 pounds of cargo including a variety of new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew.

"During propellant loading of the Dragon spacecraft, elevated vapor readings of mono-methyl hydrazine (MMH) were measured in an isolated region of the Draco thruster propulsion system. The propellant and oxidizer have been offloaded from that region to support further inspections and testing. Once the exact source of the elevated readings is identified and cause is determined, the joint NASA and SpaceX teams will determine and announce a new target launch date," NASA said in a statement.

