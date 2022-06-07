Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 10:33 IST
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life

When a team of scientists listened to an audio clip recorded underwater off islands in central Indonesia, they heard what sounded like a campfire. Instead, it was a coral reef, teeming with life, according to a study scientists from British and Indonesian universities published last month, in which they used hundreds of such audio clips to train a computer program to monitor the health of a coral reef by listening to it.

Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear

China sent three astronauts on Sunday on a six-month-long mission to oversee a pivotal period of construction of its space station, whose final modules are due to be launched in the coming months. The space station, when completed by the year-end, will lay a significant milestone in China's three-decade-long manned space program, first approved in 1992 and initially code-named "Project 921". It will also flag the start of permanent Chinese habitation in space.

Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19 and cancer presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago. Blood cancer patients show strong T-cell response to COVID vaccines

(With inputs from agencies.)

