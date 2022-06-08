Science News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; France to sign U.S.-led moon exploration agreement -sources and more
France's signing of the pact, called the Artemis Accords, will mark one of the most significant endorsements yet of Washington's effort to shape international legal norms and standards for exploring the lunar surface, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life
When a team of scientists listened to an audio clip recorded underwater off islands in central Indonesia, they heard what sounded like a campfire. Instead, it was a coral reef, teeming with life, according to a study scientists from British and Indonesian universities published last month, in which they used hundreds of such audio clips to train a computer programme to monitor the health of a coral reef by listening to it.
Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients
The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19 and cancer presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago. Blood cancer patients show strong T-cell response to COVID vaccines
France to sign U.S.-led moon exploration agreement -sources
France is set to sign a U.S.-led multilateral agreement aiming to govern how countries behave in space and on the moon, according to two people familiar with the plans. France's signing of the pact, called the Artemis Accords, will mark one of the most significant endorsements yet of Washington's effort to shape international legal norms and standards for exploring the lunar surface, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Artemis Accords
- COVID
- Indonesia
- Chicago
- France
- Indonesian
- British
ALSO READ
Beijing reports 41 new symptomatic COVID cases, 7 asymptomatic cases for May 23
China reports 688 new COVID cases on May 23 vs 869 a day earlier
‘We Have to Make Peace with Nature’: UN Deputy Chief meets inspiring young climate leaders in Indonesia
'COVID-19 is not over', Tedros warns World Health Assembly
N.Korea says no new fever deaths, COVID situation under control