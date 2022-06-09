World's most powerful space telescope sustains micrometeroid impact

Late last month, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the world's most powerful and complex space science observatory, sustained an impact to one of its primary mirror segments, the agency said on Wednesday.

Webb's mirror, which was engineered to withstand bombardment from the micrometeoroid environment at its orbit, sustained a dust-sized micrometeroid impact between May 23 and 25. NASA says the recent micrometeroid impact was larger than was modeled, and beyond what the team could have tested on the ground.

"With Webb's mirrors exposed to space, we expected that occasional micrometeoroid impacts would gracefully degrade telescope performance over time. Since launch, we have had four smaller measurable micrometeoroid strikes that were consistent with expectations and this one more recently that is larger than our degradation predictions assumed," said Lee Feinberg, Webb optical telescope element manager at NASA Goddard.

While initial assessments found that the telescope is still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements, thorough analysis and measurements are still ongoing.

NASA says micrometeoroid strikes are an unavoidable aspect of operating any spacecraft and the agency expects such impacts will continue to occur throughout Webb's lifetime. A specialized team of engineers will now look at ways to mitigate the effects of further micrometeoroid hits of this scale.

The James Webb Space Telescope is on a mission to unravel the mysteries in our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and investigate mysterious structures in the cosmos. The premium observatory will release its first full-color images and spectroscopic data on July 12, 2022