Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny storm-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space. The failure occurred roughly 10 minutes after a successful liftoff of Astra's Rocket 3.3 at 1:43 p.m. ET (1743 GMT) from a launchpad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

