Left Menu

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-06-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 10:22 IST
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is targeting Friday, June 17 for a Falcon 9 launch of a new fleet of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit (LEO). A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 Starlink satellites will lift off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The instantaneous launch window is at 12:08 p.m. ET, or 16:08 UTC, and a backup opportunity is available on Saturday, June 18 at 11:47 a.m. ET, or 15:47 UTC, the Elon-Mus-owned company said on Thursday.

Live coverage of the Falcon 9 launch will begin about 10 minutes prior to liftoff.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and nine Starlink missions. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the availability of Starlink in North Macedonia. The satellite internet service provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe, with download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, the company claims.

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022