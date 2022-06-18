Left Menu

SpaceX's Falcon 9 to launch German satellite SARah-1 today: Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-06-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 12:16 IST
SpaceX's Falcon 9 to launch German satellite SARah-1 today: Watch live
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch of the German Earth observation satellite, SARah-1. Built by Airbus, the satellite is a new operational reconnaissance system consisting of several satellites and a ground segment, which was developed on behalf of the German Bundeswehr.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SARah-1 satellite will lift off Saturday, June 18 at 7:19 a.m. PT, 14:19 UTC from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. A backup opportunity is available on Monday, June 20 at 7:19 a.m. PT, 14:19 UTC.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched the NROL-87 and NROL-85 missions. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Live coverage of the Falcon 9 launch will begin about 10 minutes prior to liftoff.

SARah-1 is equipped with the latest, highest-resolution radar technology, which enables extremely high-resolution observation of Earth's surface, regardless of the time of day and weather conditions.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022