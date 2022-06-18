Left Menu

Airbus-built telecoms satellite, MEASAT-3d, launching next week: All you need to know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toulouse | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:10 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@AirbusSpace)
  • Country:
  • France

MEASAT-3d, a telecommunications satellite built by Airbus, is set to launch on 22 June 2022. The satellite will lift off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.

In a recent release, Airbus said that this new satellite will significantly enhance broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps in areas with limited or no terrestrial connectivity throughout Malaysia while continuing to provide redundancy and additional capacity for video distribution in HD, 4K, and ultimately 8K in the Asia-Pacific region.

MEASAT-3d is equipped with:

  • C and Ku-bands capacity for DTH, video distribution and telecommunication services
  • HTS Ka-band to deliver high-speed broadband communications over Malaysia to bridge the digital divide in the country
  • Q/V band payload to study the propagation effects in high rainfall regions like Malaysia, to enable the design of its next-generation satellites.
  • L-band navigation hosted payload for the Korea Augmentation Satellite System (KASS) for KTSAT.

