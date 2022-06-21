Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Mekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish; Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors

Christened Boramy - meaning "full moon" in the Khmer language - because of her bulbous shape, the four-metre (13-foot) long female was released back into the river after being electronically tagged to allow scientists to monitor her movement and behaviour. Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors Stage four of the Tour of Slovenia was decided by a game of chance, as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar finished second behind team mate Rafal Majka following a round of rock, paper, scissors to determine the victor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 10:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Mekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish; Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Mekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish

Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught what researchers say is the world's biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, a stingray that weighed in at 300kg (661 lb) and took around a dozen men to haul to shore. Christened Boramy - meaning "full moon" in the Khmer language - because of her bulbous shape, the four-meter (13-foot) long female was released back into the river after being electronically tagged to allow scientists to monitor her movement and behavior.

Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors

Stage four of the Tour of Slovenia was decided by a game of chance, as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar finished second behind teammate Rafal Majka following a round of rock, paper, scissors to determine the victor. Pogacar and Majka were in no danger of being caught after surging ahead with 5 km (3 miles) left, taking their hands off the handlebars in the final stretch to indulge in a quick game, with Majka's paper trumping Pogacar's rock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022