NASA launches suborbital sounding rocket with dozens of student experiments

A NASA suborbital sounding rocket was successfully launched Friday, June 24, 2022, carrying dozens of student experiments from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The NASA Terrier-Improved Orion suborbital sounding rocket lifted off at 5:35 a.m. EDT with approx. 60 experiments as part of the RockOn! and RockSat-C programs designed for students to learn and apply skills in building experiments for suborbital space flight.

The mission carried 39 experiments from the RockOn program and seven experiments in the RockSat-C program. Additionally, 80 small cubes with experiments developed by middle- and high-school students were also flown as part of the Cubes in Space program.

The student experiments flew to an altitude of nearly 70.5 miles. After descending by parachute and landing in the Atlantic Ocean, the experiments were recovered.

Next up, NASA is targeting August 9, 2022, for the launch of the RockSat-X mission on a Terrier-Improved Malemute. RockSat-X is the upper level of the three-tier student program, with experiments developed that are more complex than those in RockOn and RockSat-C.