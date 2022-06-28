Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; NASA to launch the first rocket from a commercial spaceport in Australia on Sunday

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 10:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; NASA to launch the first rocket from a commercial spaceport in Australia on Sunday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Epstein-Barr virus may play role in some long COVID cases

NASA to launch the first rocket from a commercial spaceport in Australia on Sunday

NASA will launch a rocket from the remote wilderness of northern Australia on Sunday evening, the first commercial space launch in Australia and the agency's first from a commercial spaceport. The suborbital rocket will be briefly visible seconds after the launch, scheduled for 10:44 p.m. (1344 GMT) Australian Central Standard Time, and will travel 300 kilometers (186 miles) into space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

