Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; Chinese spacecraft acquires images of the entire planet of Mars and more

Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery

The remains of a tortoise and its egg have been unearthed by archaeologists in Pompeii, the Roman city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The animal was found hidden under the clay floor of a storehouse and probably died before Vesuvius erupted.

Chinese spacecraft acquires images of the entire planet of Mars

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday. China's Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February 2021 on the country's inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space.

Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO2 from air

Construction is due to begin on Wednesday on what could become the world's biggest plant to capture carbon dioxide from the air and deposit it underground, the company behind the nascent green technology said. Swiss start-up Climeworks AG said its second large-scale direct air capture (DAC) plant will be built in Iceland in 18-24 months, and have the capacity to suck 36,000 tonnes of CO2 per year from the air.

Meet the 'zombie star' that survived a supernova blast

Astronomers have observed in a relatively nearby galaxy a star that not only survived what ordinarily should have been certain death - a stellar explosion called a supernova - but emerged from it brighter than before the blast. Meet the "zombie star."

Chinese commercial rocket company reaches new heights with latest funding round

Chinese commercial rocket launch company ExPace has raised 1.59 billion yuan ($237 million), the largest funding round for such a company in recent years. Wuhan-based ExPace, a subsidiary of state-owned spacecraft and missile manufacturer China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC), announced on Monday the conclusion of its Series B funding round, which began in early 2021.

