Science News Roundup: Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in U.S. women-study; Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane and more

The 27 kilometre-long (16.8 mile) LHC at CERN is the machine that found the Higgs boson particle, which along with its linked energy field is thought to be vital to the formation of the universe after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago. Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in U.S. women-study More than half of U.S. women who received a uterus through a transplant went on to have successful pregnancies, a new study shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 02:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane

Virgin Galactic inked an agreement with Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build the company's new twin-fuselage carrier plane that will ferry its next-generation spaceship toward space, the companies announced on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic, the space tourism firm founded by billionaire businessman Richard Branson, has been building a more durable, mass-producable successor to its flagship SpaceShipTwo spaceplane, which drops from the underbelly of a carrier plane before rocketing to the edge of space for a few minutes.

Scientists at CERN observe three "exotic" particles for first time

Scientists working with the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) have discovered three subatomic particles never seen before as they work to unlock the building blocks of the universe, the European nuclear research centre CERN said on Tuesday. The 27 kilometre-long (16.8 mile) LHC at CERN is the machine that found the Higgs boson particle, which along with its linked energy field is thought to be vital to the formation of the universe after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago.

Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in U.S. women-study

More than half of U.S. women who received a uterus through a transplant went on to have successful pregnancies, a new study shows. Between 2016 and 2021, 33 women received uterus transplants in the United States and so far 19 of them, or 58%, have delivered a total of 21 babies, researchers reported on Wednesday in JAMA Surgery.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

