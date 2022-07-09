Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research

South Africa's Afrigen Biologics Limited said on Friday that it will collaborate with U.S. government researchers to develop mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. The agreement will enable the sharing of scientific expertise, technical skills and materials with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to help Afrigen produce mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and other diseases, said the Cape Town-based biotech start-up.

Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says

France's HAS health authority on Friday recommended widening the vaccination campaign against monkeypox, saying that those most exposed to the risk of contracting the virus through sexual relations should receive an innocculation. "Men who have sexual relationships with other men and trans people who have multiple sexual partners" should be vaccinated, the HAS said, as well as well as people engaged in prostitution or otherwise working in "sexual consumption areas".

After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues

Beijing's city government has dropped plans to allow only vaccinated people to enter crowded venues such as libraries, cinemas and gyms from Monday, following a strong online backlash to the measure announced earlier this week. The mandatory requirement would have marked a rare move in China, where the central government insists on voluntary vaccination and has quickly overruled other attempts by front-line officials to issue compulsory vaccination directives.

Invasion of giant African land snails puts Florida on offensive

Hundreds of giant African land snails have turned up on Florida's Gulf Coast, officials said on Friday, threatening to destroy a vast array of plants and trees, and posing the risk of transmitting a rare type of meningitis to humans. The snail, native to East Africa, is one of the most damaging in the world, eating at least 500 different types of plants, tree bark, and even paint and stucco on houses, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website said.

Shanghai reopens cinemas but COVID risks 'relatively high'

Shanghai reopened most cinemas on Friday, sticking to a plan of gradual resumption of daily activities after it lifted a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in June, while also trying, like several other Chinese cities, to contain resurgent infections. Seeking to avoid a repeat of the ordeal that the commercial hub of 25 million suffered in April and May, Shanghai's strategy rests on frequent COVID testing, thorough contact tracing and isolated lockdowns of residential buildings and other venues.

Shanghai faces 'relatively high' risk of further COVID community spread

China's commercial hub Shanghai faces a "relatively high" risk of further community transmission of COVID-19, Lei Zhenglong, an official at the National Health Commission, said on Friday. Shanghai reopened most cinemas on Friday, sticking to a plan of gradual resumption of daily activities after lifting a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in June, while also trying, like several other Chinese cities, to contain resurgent infections.

U.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has granted full approval to Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years. The vaccine, sold under the brand name Comirnaty for adults, has been available under an emergency use authorization since May 2021 for the 12-15 age group. It will now be sold under the same brand name for adolescents as well.

China COVID monitoring app cuts travel history scrutiny

China's national authorities are reducing scrutiny of citizens' travel history for COVID-19 monitoring, requiring that a mandatory mobile app shows the previous seven days of travel, down from 14, an adjustment likely to boost domestic tourism. The app, whose name translates to itinerary card, helped authorities to identify whether people visited areas with COVID infections, and to decide whether they should be tested for the virus or possibly placed in quarantine.

EU drugs regulator open to COVID boosters that target older Omicron offshoots

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is open to using next generation COVID-19 vaccines that target older offshoots of the Omicron variant this fall, an official said on Thursday, amid a rise in cases due to new Omicron subvariants. While the existing coronavirus vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, vaccine effectiveness has taken a hit as the virus has evolved. The EMA expects new COVID vaccine boosters to be approved by September.

(With inputs from agencies.)