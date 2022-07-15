NASA, SpaceX's CRS-25 cargo resupply mission en route to space station

SpaceX's CRS-25 cargo resupply mission, carrying more than 5,800 pounds of critical science, hardware, and crew supplies, is on its way to the International Space Station (ISS) following its launch on July 14, 2022.

The SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft launched on a Falcon 9 rocket at 8:44 p.m. EDT Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The spacecraft is scheduled to autonomously dock to the station's Harmony module at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday, July 16, and remain there for about a month before autonomously undocking and returning to Earth with research and return cargo.

"We're excited to continue to help transport this kind of cargo for NASA and also to carry the crew members who are the key component for doing research and managing things on station," said Benjamin Reed, senior director of Human Spaceflight Programs at SpaceX.

In dust we trust 🌫After launching this evening, our cargo resupply mission en-route to the International @Space_Station is carrying a @NASAEarth experiment that will help us understand the effect of dust plumes on our climate: https://t.co/xjcph6iMz2 pic.twitter.com/tLeRvuqivp — NASA (@NASA) July 15, 2022

The SpaceX cargo Dragon resupply ship will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew, including a study of immune aging and the potential for reversing those effects. It also will deliver other supplies including an investigation looking at the behaviour of sutures and wound healing in microgravity, as well as one studying how soil microorganisms function in space.

It's going to be a very busy next few weeks onboard the International Space Station with all the experiments and cargo that Dragon is bringing up," said Dina Contella, operations integration manager for NASA's International Space Station Program.

