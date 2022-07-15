Health News Roundup: After bruising year, GSK approaches consumer split in better health; UnitedHealth lifts profit view as medical costs remain low and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

After bruising year, GSK approaches consumer split in better health

Things are looking up for GSK and its chief Emma Walmsley as the British drugs giant prepares to spin off its consumer health business on Monday in London's biggest listing in a decade and the company's most radical shake-up in 20 years.

Buoyed by a recent clinical trial success for a potential blockbuster vaccine, and the opportunity to supplement its drug pipeline with cash from the consumer health spin-off, GSK has also survived a protracted revolt by activist investors.

UnitedHealth lifts profit view as medical costs remain low

UnitedHealth Group Inc on Friday raised its annual profit forecast for the second time this year after the company topped estimates for quarterly results on lower medical costs in its health insurance business. Shares of the largest U.S. healthcare company by market value rose nearly 2% in premarket trade.

Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N

Around 25 million children around the world missed out on routine vaccinations last year that protect against life-threatening diseases, as the knock-on effects of the pandemic continue to disrupt health care globally. That is two million more children than in 2020, when COVID-19 caused lockdowns around the world, and six million more than pre-pandemic in 2019, according to new figures released by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. High-pressure oxygen treatment may help long COVID

State abortion bans prevent women from getting essential medication

Annie England Noblin, a 40-year-old resident of rural Missouri, had never had a problem filling her monthly prescription for methotrexate until this week. On Monday, Noblin's pharmacist said she could not give her the drug until she had confirmed with Noblin's doctor that the medication would not be used to induce an abortion.

Health warnings issued as heatwave scorches Europe

Hundreds more people were evacuated from their homes as wildfires blistered land in France, Spain, and Portugal on Friday, and officials in Europe issued health warnings for the heatwave in the coming days. More than 1,000 firefighters, supported by water-bomber aircraft, have battled since Tuesday to control two blazes in southwestern France that have been fanned by scorching heat, tinder-box conditions, and strong winds.

Australia gov't faces pressure to reinstate COVID quarantine pay amid a fresh wave

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called a snap meeting of federal and state leaders next week as he faces pressure to reinstate compensation pay for casual workers forced to isolate due to COVID-19 amid a fresh wave of infections. A renewed surge in cases fuelled by the BA.4/5 Omicron coronavirus variants have put Australia's health system on alert with the total number of people admitted to hospitals from COVID-19 not far away from record levels seen earlier this year.

EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday identified severe allergic reactions as potential side effects of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators on Wednesday, and its product label in the United States warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot.

For some U.S. Democrats, abortion isn't a top campaign topic

President Joe Biden and other top Democrats are pushing to make abortion a central issue as they try to retain control of the U.S. Congress in November elections. But on the ground, some of the party's most vulnerable incumbents are downplaying the issue. From Maine to Arizona, several Democratic incumbents instead are emphasizing bread-and-butter issues like national security and job creation as they battle to retain their seats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

In China's Wuhan, cholera-causing bacteria in turtles strikes nerve

Detection in the Chinese city of Wuhan of a bacteria that caused cholera in a student and was separately found in samples from softshell turtles at a food market has struck a sensitive nerve with ordinary Chinese people, with some relating it to COVID-19. The food market where samples from softshell turtles tested positive of the pathogen capable of causing cholera has been disinfected, local authorities said late on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)