Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

When the traffic light turns red on a busy Caracas street, Venezuelan dancer Kenyer Mendez seizes his chance -- sliding headfirst between waiting cars to show off his daredevil breakdance moves. Videos of Mendez performing the so-called "head slide" with an oiled helmet on the streets of Venezuela's capital have gone viral, and the 27-year old dancer is dreaming big now: hoping to make the national breakdancing team for the Olympics as well as break the Guinness World Record for longest head slide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)