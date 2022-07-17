Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 10:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency

President Vladimir Putin ordered a shake-up of Russia's space agency on Friday, appointing Yuri Borisov, a former deputy prime minister and deputy defence minister, to replace Dmitry Rogozin as its head. The change was announced shortly before Roscosmos said it had signed a landmark deal with NASA regarding integrated flights and crews on the International Space Station (ISS) - a rare instance of cooperation between Russia and the United States at a time of acute tension over the war in Ukraine.

NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos

NASA and Russia's space agency Roscosmos have signed a long-sought agreement to integrate flights to the International Space Station, allowing Russian cosmonauts to fly on U.S.-made spacecraft in exchange for American astronauts being able to ride on Russia's Soyuz, the agencies said Friday. "The agreement is in the interests of Russia and the United States and will promote the development of cooperation within the framework of the ISS program," Roscosmos said in a statement, adding it will facilitate the "exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes."

(With inputs from agencies.)

