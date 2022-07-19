Science News Roundup: High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together; Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack' and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Blood thickness linked with death risk in severe COVID-19

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Astronomers have spotted in a galaxy adjacent to our Milky Way what they are calling a cosmic "needle in a haystack" - a black hole that not only is classified as dormant but appears to have been born without the explosion of a dying star.

Researchers said on Monday this one differs from all other known black holes in that it is "X-ray quiet" - not emitting powerful X-ray radiation indicative of gobbling up nearby material with its strong gravitational pull - and that it was not born in a stellar blast called a supernova.

Northrop wins Space Development Agency's contract to build 14 satellite

Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp said on Monday it had won a contract to build and deploy a low-Earth orbit constellation of 14 satellites for the U.S. Space Development Agency. The satellites are part of the agency's plan to build the Tranche 1 Tracking Layer for detecting, identifying and track hypersonic weapons and other advanced missiles from their earliest stages of launch through interception.

