19-07-2022
Odd News Roundup: Water hazard! Wild boar rescued from Spanish golfing pond amid heatwave; Beer for sunflower oil? Munich pub finds a way to beat frying crunch
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Water hazard! Wild boar rescued from Spanish golfing pond amid heatwave

Spanish firefighters and forest rangers rescued a large wild boar on Monday from a pond at a golf course near Madrid after the animal went for a refreshing splash amid a scorching heatwave and found itself trapped. Video footage showed four people chasing the boar in an inflatable boat and then using catchpoles to bring it to the shore where they and half a dozen other rescuers finally pulled it out up the artificial pond shore's slippery plastic lining.

Beer for sunflower oil? Munich pub finds a way to beat frying crunch

A Munich brewpub has found a novel way to beat Europe's cooking oil shortages - letting customers pay for their beer with sunflower oil to ensure plentiful stocks for frying schnitzels. With Ukraine and Russia accounting for about 80% of global exports of sunflower seed oil, many European countries including Germany have seen supplies dwindle since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

