Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'; Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins and more

Researchers on Tuesday offered the most thorough examination to date of the history of penguins dating back to their origins more than 60 million years ago, including identifying a suite of genes crucial in adaptations related to underwater vision, long dives, body temperature regulation, diet and body size. High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 02:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'; Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins

The evolution of penguins from their flying seabird ancestors into the flightless denizens of marine environments from frigid Antarctica to the tropical Galapagos Islands is among the wonders of the animal kingdom. Researchers on Tuesday offered the most thorough examination to date of the history of penguins dating back to their origins more than 60 million years ago, including identifying a suite of genes crucial in adaptations related to underwater vision, long dives, body temperature regulation, diet and body size.

High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Blood thickness linked with death risk in severe COVID-19

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Astronomers have spotted in a galaxy adjacent to our Milky Way what they are calling a cosmic "needle in a haystack" - a black hole that not only is classified as dormant but appears to have been born without the explosion of a dying star.

Researchers said on Monday this one differs from all other known black holes in that it is "X-ray quiet" - not emitting powerful X-ray radiation indicative of gobbling up nearby material with its strong gravitational pull - and that it was not born in a stellar blast called a supernova.

Northrop wins Space Development Agency's contract to build 14 satellite

Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp said on Monday it had won a contract to build and deploy a low-Earth orbit constellation of 14 satellites for the U.S. Space Development Agency. The satellites are part of the agency's plan to build the Tranche 1 Tracking Layer for detecting, identifying and track hypersonic weapons and other advanced missiles from their earliest stages of launch through interception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
3
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global
4
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022