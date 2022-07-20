Left Menu

Space Station crew preps for July 21 spacewalk: Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-07-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 21:43 IST
Space Station crew preps for July 21 spacewalk: Watch live
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)

The International Space Station (ISS) crew members are gearing up for a spacewalk on Thursday, July 21. Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos and Flight Engineer Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency (ESA) will exit the Poisk module at around 10 a.m. to begin the six-and-a-half-hour excursion to outfit the European robotic arm attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

According to NASA, the main objective of the July 21 spacewalk is to install platforms and workstation adapter hardware near the 37-foot-long manipulator system mounted to the Nauka module. The duo also will relocate the arm's external control panel, replace a protective window on the arm's camera unit, and extend a Strela telescoping boom from Zarya to Poisk to facilitate future spacewalks.

Artemyev and Cristoforetti will deploy 10 nanosatellites designed to collect radio electronics data during the spacewalk, which will be the 251st in support of station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

The upcoming spacewalk will be the sixth for Artemyev and the first for Cristoforetti, who will become the first European female spacewalker and the fourth European astronaut to conduct a spacewalk in a Russian spacesuit.

Live coverage of tomorrow's spacewalk will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022