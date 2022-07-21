Odd News Roundup: Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man arrested after chase across Europe over $1.7 million wine theft; Italy's oldest student graduates again aged 98 and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man arrested after chase across Europe over $1.7 million wine theft

A former Mexican beauty queen and a Romanian-Dutch accomplice have been arrested in Croatia over the theft of $1.7 million worth of prestige bottles of wine in Spain after a nine-month chase across Europe, police said on Wednesday. In a statement, Spanish national police said that on Oct. 27, 2021 in the western city of Caceres, 45 wine bottles worth a total of 1.65 million euros, including one "unique" 19th-century vintage worth 310,000 euros, were spirited out in a meticulously planned theft from the cellars of the famous hotel-restaurant El Atrio.

Water hazard! Wild boar rescued from Spanish golfing pond amid heatwave

Spanish firefighters and forest rangers rescued a large wild boar on Monday from a pond at a golf course near Madrid after the animal went for a refreshing splash amid a scorching heatwave and found itself trapped. Video footage showed four people chasing the boar in an inflatable boat and then using catchpoles to bring it to the shore where they and half a dozen other rescuers finally pulled it out up the artificial pond shore's slippery plastic lining.

Italy's oldest student graduates again aged 98

Giuseppe Paterno, who is 98, has become Italy's oldest graduate - again. Paterno has added a masters in history and philosophy from the University of Palermo to an initial degree in the same subjects he earned there two years ago.

