Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins; Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness

Researchers on Tuesday offered the most thorough examination to date of the history of penguins dating back to their origins more than 60 million years ago, including identifying a suite of genes crucial in adaptations related to underwater vision, long dives, body temperature regulation, diet and body size. Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness Scientists have answered a longstanding question about mammalian evolution, examining ear anatomy of living and extinct mammals and their close relatives to determine when warm-bloodedness - a trait integral to the lineage's success - first emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 02:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins; Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins

The evolution of penguins from their flying seabird ancestors into the flightless denizens of marine environments from frigid Antarctica to the tropical Galapagos Islands is among the wonders of the animal kingdom. Researchers on Tuesday offered the most thorough examination to date of the history of penguins dating back to their origins more than 60 million years ago, including identifying a suite of genes crucial in adaptations related to underwater vision, long dives, body temperature regulation, diet and body size.

Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness

Scientists have answered a longstanding question about mammalian evolution, examining ear anatomy of living and extinct mammals and their close relatives to determine when warm-bloodedness - a trait integral to the lineage's success - first emerged. Researchers said on Wednesday that the reduced size of inner ear structures called semicircular canals - small, fluid-filled tubes that help in keeping balance - in fossils of mammal forerunners showed that warm-bloodedness, called endothermy, arose roughly 233 million years ago during the Triassic Period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States
2
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins; High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Patterson wins world high jump gold with personal best leap; Australia to compensate past abuse victims at the national sports institute and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Patterson wins world high jump gold with pers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022