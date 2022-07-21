Odd News Roundup: Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man arrested after chase across Europe over $1.7 million wine theft; Italy's oldest student graduates again aged 98
In a statement, Spanish national police said that on Oct. 27, 2021 in the western city of Caceres, 45 wine bottles worth a total of 1.65 million euros, including one "unique" 19th-century vintage worth 310,000 euros, were spirited out in a meticulously planned theft from the cellars of the famous hotel-restaurant El Atrio. Italy's oldest student graduates again aged 98 Giuseppe Paterno, who is 98, has become Italy's oldest graduate - again.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man arrested after chase across Europe over $1.7 million wine theft
A former Mexican beauty queen and a Romanian-Dutch accomplice have been arrested in Croatia over the theft of $1.7 million worth of prestige bottles of wine in Spain after a nine-month chase across Europe, police said on Wednesday. In a statement, Spanish national police said that on Oct. 27, 2021 in the western city of Caceres, 45 wine bottles worth a total of 1.65 million euros, including one "unique" 19th-century vintage worth 310,000 euros, were spirited out in a meticulously planned theft from the cellars of the famous hotel-restaurant El Atrio.
Italy's oldest student graduates again aged 98
Giuseppe Paterno, who is 98, has become Italy's oldest graduate - again. Paterno has added a master's in history and philosophy from the University of Palermo to an initial degree in the same subjects he earned there two years ago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spain's Pamplona bull-running fiesta back with a bang after COVID ban
Soccer-Sarriegi replaces injured Putellas in Spain's squad for Euros
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
1st bull run in Spain's Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
Mexican security forces seize record fentanyl haul