Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins; Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins

The evolution of penguins from their flying seabird ancestors into the flightless denizens of marine environments from frigid Antarctica to the tropical Galapagos Islands is among the wonders of the animal kingdom. Researchers on Tuesday offered the most thorough examination to date of the history of penguins dating back to their origins more than 60 million years ago, including identifying a suite of genes crucial in adaptations related to underwater vision, long dives, body temperature regulation, diet, and body size.

Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness

Scientists have answered a longstanding question about mammalian evolution, examining the ear anatomy of living and extinct mammals and their close relatives to determine when warm-bloodedness - a trait integral to the lineage's success - first emerged. Researchers said on Wednesday that the reduced size of inner ear structures called semicircular canals - small, fluid-filled tubes that help in keeping balance - in fossils of mammal forerunners showed that warm-bloodedness, called endothermy, arose roughly 233 million years ago during the Triassic Period.

