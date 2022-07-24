Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more
SpaceX's 32nd launch of 2022 using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket comes as the company races to build a constellation of broadband satellites called Starlink, a largely consumer-based service with hundreds of thousands of internet users. Ruwani becomes third elephant to die from herpes virus at Zurich Zoo Another elephant has died at Zurich Zoo from the herpes virus, the park said on Saturday, the third to die there from the condition since the end of June.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
China launches second space station module, Wentian
China on Sunday launched the second of three modules to its permanent space station, in one of the final missions needed to complete the orbiting outpost by year's end. A live feed on state broadcaster CCTV showed the 23-tonne Wentian ("Quest for the Heavens") laboratory module launching on the back of China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, at 2:22 p.m. (0622 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan.
SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday broke its record for the number of rockets launched in a calendar year, topping last year's slate of 31 missions amid a whirlwind campaign to launch its own internet satellites into orbit. SpaceX's 32nd launch of 2022 using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket comes as the company races to build a constellation of broadband satellites called Starlink, a largely consumer-based service with hundreds of thousands of internet users.
Ruwani becomes third elephant to die from herpes virus at Zurich Zoo
Another elephant has died at Zurich Zoo from the herpes virus, the park said on Saturday, the third to die there from the condition since the end of June. Ruwani, a five-year-old elephant cow, died on Saturday morning after succumbing to Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV), a condition carried latently by nearly all elephants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Starlink
- Hainan
- Wentian
- China
- CCTV
- Elon Musk's
- southern island
ALSO READ
US, China seek to calm rising tensions on many fronts
Blinken says no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy wih China meeting
Blinken meets China's Wang after leading pressure efforts on Russia
China's Xi sends condolences on death of Japan's Abe - state media
China running fake social media campaign targeting US, Canada businesses