Shakin' bacon? Belgian researchers study pigs' response to music

Scientists in Belgium are investigating a farmer's claim that different styles of music affect the behavior of his pigs.

Piet Paesmans first noticed the phenomenon when his son started singing a tune in the barn during a sluggish insemination session his sows seemed excited and started wagging their tails.

Scientists defend T. rex as the only species of mighty Tyrannosaurus

T. rex still reigns as the king of dinosaurs, according to scientists who on Monday argued against a contentious hypothesis advanced this year that the mighty meat-eater Tyrannosaurus should be recognized as three species and not just one. Seven paleontologists in research https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11692-022-09573-1 published on Monday said a study from March offered insufficient evidence to show that there were three Tyrannosaurus species based on fossils of the world's most famous dinosaur, citing improper statistical methods, limited comparative samples, and faulty measurements.

China launches second space station module, Wentian

China on Sunday launched the second of three modules to its permanent space station, in one of the final missions needed to complete the orbiting outpost by year's end. A live feed on state broadcaster CCTV showed the 23-tonne Wentian ("Quest for the Heavens") laboratory module launching on the back of China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, at 2:22 p.m. (0622 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan.

