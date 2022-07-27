Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; Shakin' bacon? Belgian researchers study pigs' response to music and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin's flight jacket, which he wore on the historic mission to the moon in 1969, was sold for about $2.8 million in New York, auction house Sotheby's said. The jacket front displays NASA's logo and the Apollo 11 mission emblem, which is slightly below Aldrin's name tag.

Shakin' bacon? Belgian researchers study pigs' response to music

Scientists in Belgium are investigating a farmer's claim that different styles of music affect the behavior of his pigs.

Piet Paesmans first noticed the phenomenon when his son started singing a tune in the barn during a sluggish insemination session his sows seemed excited and started wagging their tails.

Experimental chewing gum reduces Omicron in saliva; sexual dysfunction, hair loss among long COVID symptoms

Experimental chewing gum reduces Omicron particles in saliva

Scientists defend T. rex as only species of mighty Tyrannosaurus

T. rex still reigns as the king of dinosaurs, according to scientists who on Monday argued against a contentious hypothesis advanced this year that the mighty meat-eater Tyrannosaurus should be recognized as three species and not just one. Seven paleontologists in research https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11692-022-09573-1 published on Monday said a study from March offered insufficient evidence to show that there were three Tyrannosaurus species based on fossils of the world's most famous dinosaur, citing improper statistical methods, limited comparative samples, and faulty measurements.

China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket

China is closely tracking the remnants of a Long March 5B rocket launched over the weekend, but the chances of debris causing damage are very slim, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Last year, China was accused of being opaque, particularly by NASA, after it kept silent about the estimated debris trajectory of a Long March 5B rocket and its reentry window.

