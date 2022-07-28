Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; Experimental chewing gum reduces Omicron in saliva; sexual dysfunction, hair loss among long COVID symptoms and more

Left Menu

Updated: 28-07-2022 18:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin's flight jacket, which he wore on the historic mission to the moon in 1969, was sold for about $2.8 million in New York, auction house Sotheby's said. The jacket front displays NASA's logo and the Apollo 11 mission emblem, which is slightly below Aldrin's name tag.

Experimental chewing gum reduces Omicron in saliva; sexual dysfunction, hair loss among long COVID symptoms

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Experimental chewing gum reduces Omicron particles in saliva

China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket

Remnants of a large, newly launched Chinese rocket are expected to streak back through the atmosphere this coming weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry the Beijing government said on Wednesday would be closely tracked but poses little risk to anyone on the ground. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off Sunday to deliver a laboratory module to the new Chinese space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China's most powerful rocket since its maiden launch in 2020.

