Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin's flight jacket, which he wore on the historic mission to the moon in 1969, was sold for about $2.8 million in New York, auction house Sotheby's said. The jacket front displays NASA's logo and the Apollo 11 mission emblem, which is slightly below Aldrin's name tag.

Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles

A large manatee made its way back home on Wednesday after months of rehabilitation and an over 1,000-mile flight from Texas to its natural habitat in Florida. Rescuers say the manatee was rescued in January in Texas and spent nearly seven months recuperating from severe injuries at the SeaWorld marine mammal park in San Antonio.

Invasive frog and snake species cost world economy $16 billion, study shows

Two invasive species, the American bullfrog and the brown tree snake, cost the world an estimated $16 billion between 1986 and 2020 by causing problems ranging from crop damage to power outages, according to a study published on Thursday. The brown-and-green frog known as lithobates catesbeianus that can weigh over 2 pounds (0.9 kilos), had the greatest impact in Europe, according to research published in Scientific Reports.

Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Reinfections, severe outcomes may be more common with BA.5

China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket

Remnants of a large, newly launched Chinese rocket are expected to streak back through the atmosphere this coming weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry the Beijing government said on Wednesday would be closely tracked but poses little risk to anyone on the ground. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off Sunday to deliver a laboratory module to the new Chinese space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China's most powerful rocket since its maiden launch in 2020.

