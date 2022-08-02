Left Menu

Rocket Lab delays US spy satellite launch due to unfavorable wind conditions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-08-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 13:28 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@RocketLab)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Rocket Lab has delayed the launch of NROL-199, the second of two back-to-back national security launches for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), due to unfavourable wind conditions.

The NROL-199 mission was scheduled to launch today, August 2, from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, Pad B, on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula. The new target launch date will be announced soon, the company said.

Nicknamed the 'Antipodean Adventure', the mission will launch a national security payload designed, built, and operated by the NRO in partnership with the Australian Department of Defence (AUS DoD) as part of a broad range of cooperative satellite activities with Australia.

The mission follows the successful launch of NROL-162 "Wise One Looks Ahead" from Launch Complex1 on July 13, 2022 UTC. These missions will demonstrate NRO's capability to launch multiple rockets from overseas locations within days of one another and will support it to provide critical information to government agencies and decision-makers monitoring international issues.

The NROL-199 mission was originally scheduled for lift-off on July 22, but the launch was rescheduled to allow the NRO additional time to implement required payload software updates.

(To be updated)

