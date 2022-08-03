Health News Roundup: Biden names U.S. monkeypox coordinators as more states cite emergencies; S.Korea develops nanotech tattoo as health monitoring device and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Biden names U.S. monkeypox coordinators as more states cite emergencies

President Joe Biden has appointed two top federal officials to coordinate his administration's response to monkeypox, the White House said on Tuesday, as more states declared emergencies to help boost vaccines and other resources to combat the virus. The top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will coordinate the U.S. response across the federal government even as Biden's administration has stopped short of declaring a national emergency.

Kansas votes to preserve abortion rights in first post-Roe election test

Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected an effort to remove abortion protections from the state constitution, a resounding win for the abortion rights movement in the first statewide electoral test since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The amendment's failure lifted Democrats' hopes that the issue of abortion rights will motivate voters nationally in November's midterm elections. It will also prevent Kansas' Republican-led legislature from passing severe abortion restrictions.

Child infected with Marburg virus dies in Ghana

A child who contracted the highly infectious Ebola-like Marburg virus in Ghana has died, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday. The death brings the total number of fatalities in the country to three since Ghana registered its first ever outbreak of the disease last month.

Why some heatwaves prove deadlier than others

Europe's record-breaking heatwave last month saw England and Wales register nearly 1,700 extra deaths in just one week, early data shows, while Portugal and Spain counted another 1,700. The figures, which will likely change as records are updated, give the first indication of heat-related deaths when temperatures from London to Madrid hit nearly 40 degrees Celsius or higher.

Hong Kong lowers age for Sinovac vaccine shot to six months

Hong Kong on Tuesday reduced the minimum age for getting vaccinated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 shot to six months from three years after several young children became infected with the virus. Adults and children in the Asian financial hub, which retains some of the world's toughest COVID precautions, are required to have at least three coronavirus vaccine shots.

Omicron better at invading young noses than other variants; smell loss may predict memory issues

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Childrens' noses defend less well against Omicron

Eastern Chinese export hub Yiwu imposes COVID restrictions, locks down some areas

The Chinese city of Yiwu in Zhejiang province has suspended some public gatherings and dining at restaurants, closed multiple entertainment venues, and locked down some areas to cope with COVID-19 flare-ups, the city government said on Wednesday. Yiwu is a major manufacturing export hub in eastern China and home to 1.9 million people.

Axcella long COVID treatment helps some patients in small trial

One of the first trials aimed at tackling long COVID helped some patients recover from lingering physical and mental fatigue, although the drug developed by Axcella Health Inc failed on the small study's main goal of restoring the normal function of mitochondria - the energy factories of cells. In the 41-patient pilot study released on Tuesday, for three of 21 patients who received the drug, AXA1125, their physical fatigue scores returned to normal levels after 28 days of treatment, Axcella Chief Medical Officer Margaret Koziel said in a phone interview.

S.Korea develops nanotech tattoo as health monitoring device

South Koreans may soon be able to carry a device inside their own bodies in the form of a bespoke tattoo that automatically alerts them to potential health problems, if a science team's project bears fruit. Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in the city of Daejeon southwest of Seoul have developed an electronic tattoo ink made of liquid metal and carbon nanotubes that functions as a bioelectrode.

2,171 people infected with monkeypox in France - minister

A total of 2,171 people have been infected with monkeypox in France, health minister Francois Braun said on Tuesday Braun told parliament France was one of the first countries to start offering free vaccination against the disease and that 42,000 doses have been delivered so far.

