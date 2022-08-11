World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had raised with Rwanda's president U.S. concerns over the jailing of Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed in the film "Hotel Rwanda" sheltering hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide. Rusesabagina, 67, a U.S. permanent resident, was sentenced last September to 25 years in prison over eight terrorism charges tied to an organization opposed to President Paul Kagame's rule.

Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe

Wildfires tore through parts of France, Spain and Portugal on Thursday as heatwaves baked Europe and the head of the European Space Agency urged immediate action to fight climate change. More than 1,000 firefighters, backed by water-bombing planes, battled for a third day a "monster" blaze that has forced thousands from their homes and scorched thousands of hectares of forest in France's southwestern Gironde region.

A year of struggle as an Afghan family builds a new life in California

Najib Mohammadi had high hopes for his life in the United States when he, his pregnant wife Susan and two small children left Afghanistan in July 2021. But for most of the past year, the family has lived in a cockroach-infested, one-bedroom apartment in Sacramento unable to find affordable housing in California's capital. He has struggled to find work.

At least 13 civilians killed in Sierra Leone protests, say mortuary staff

At least 13 civilians were killed in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, during anti-government protests on Wednesday, staff at the city's main mortuary said on Thursday.

Taliban cleric killed in blast in Kabul - intelligence official

A prominent Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed in an attack in Kabul on Thursday, according to an intelligence official. Abdul Rahman, the head of intelligence for the district in the Afghan capital where the blast took place, confirmed the death.

Satellite pictures show devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea

Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with the potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs showed three near-identical craters where buildings at Russia's Saki air base had been struck with apparent precision. The base, on the southwest coast of Crimea, had suffered extensive fire damage with the burnt-out husks of at least eight destroyed warplanes clearly visible.

North Korea declares victory over COVID, suggests leader Kim had it

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared victory over COVID-19 and his sister indicated that he too caught the virus, while vowing "deadly retaliation" against South Korea, which the North blames for causing the outbreak. Kim ordered the lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May though adding that North Korea must maintain a "steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier and intensify the anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis", North Korea's KCNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Taiwan says China's threat remains, though military drills ease

China's threat of force is undiminished, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday, even though Beijing's largest ever military drills around the island seemed to be scaling down. Furious about a visit to Chinese-claimed Taiwan last week by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China launched ballistic missiles and deployed multiple aircraft and warships in recent days to simulate sea and air attacks.

Latvia designates Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" over Ukraine war

Latvia's parliament on Thursday designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over the war in Ukraine and called on Western allies to impose more comprehensive sanctions on Moscow in order to bring an end to the conflict. "Latvia recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people," the Baltic nation's parliament said in a resolution.

McDonald's to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants

McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it plans on reopening its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months. The company closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March, following Moscow's invasion. The company sold most of its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.

