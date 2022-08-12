Odd News Roundup: What's in a name? Illinois hopes to make invasive carp fish more palatable; San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away
What's in a name? Illinois hopes to make invasive carp fish more palatable
Illinois is rebranding an invasive carp in the hopes of encouraging people to eat it - and solving a decades-old issue that has been threatening the ecosystem of the U.S. state's waterways. "We've launched a new name, 'copi', to help people consume this delicious fish and help us do our work in keeping them out of the waterways," said Kevin Irons, assistant chief of fisheries for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away
Metro system riders in California's San Francisco Bay Area may have noticed a new station guard in recent months. A 5-year-old Harris's hawk named Pac-Man has taken up the perch at El Cerrito del Norte station, where he's on the lookout - not for fare evaders, but pigeons.
