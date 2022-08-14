Science News Roundup: Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns; Exclusive-Europe eyes Musk's SpaceX to bridge launch gap left by Russia tensions

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns

The head of the European Space Agency (ESA) has warned economic damage from heatwaves and drought could dwarf Europe's energy crisis as he called for urgent action to tackle climate change. Director General Josef Aschbacher told Reuters successive heatwaves along with wildfires, shrinking rivers and rising land temperatures as measured from space left no doubt about the toll on agriculture and other industries from climate change.

Exclusive-Europe eyes Musk's SpaceX to bridge launch gap left by Russia tensions

The European Space Agency (ESA) has begun preliminary technical discussions with Elon Musk's SpaceX that could lead to the temporary use of its launchers after the Ukraine conflict blocked Western access to Russia's Soyuz rockets. The private American competitor to Europe's Arianespace has emerged as a key contender to plug a temporary gap alongside Japan and India, but final decisions depend on the still unresolved timetable for Europe's delayed Ariane 6 rocket.

(With inputs from agencies.)