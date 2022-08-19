Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

A Russian spacewalk outside the International Space Station ended hours earlier than planned on Wednesday after a cosmonaut discovered an electrical issue with his spacesuit, U.S. and Russian officials said. Oleg Artemyev was roughly two hours into a six-hour spacewalk when voltage levels in his spacesuit's battery began to unexpectedly drop, prompting flight controllers in Moscow to repeatedly order the cosmonaut's immediate return to the space station's airlock.

