NASA's Artemis I mission launch not happening today

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:25 IST
NASA's Artemis I mission launch not happening today
The launch of NASA's uncrewed Artemis I mission to the Moon has been deferred as teams are working through an issue conditioning one of the RS-25 engines (engine 3) on the bottom of the core stage, the agency said on Monday, adding that the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft remain in a safe and stable configuration.

"Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data" the agency said in a statement.

For the unversed, Artemis I is the first integrated test of NASA's mega Moon SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft. The key objective of the mission is to thoroughly test the integrated systems before crewed missions by operating the spacecraft in a deep space environment.

The lift-off of the SLS rocket and integrated Orion spacecraft was targeted for 8:33 a.m. EDT on Monday, August 29, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

(To be updated)

