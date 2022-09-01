Left Menu

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 09:44 IST
NASA has selected Elon Musk's SpaceX for five additional crew transportation services to the International Space Station, bringing the total missions for the company to 14.

These five missions, Crew-10, Crew-11, Crew-12, Crew-13, and Crew-14, have been awarded to SpaceX as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract. Under CCtCap, NASA certifies that a provider's space transportation system meets the agency's requirements prior to flying missions with astronauts.

The period of performance runs through 2030 and brings the total CCtCap contract value with SpaceX to $4,927,306,350, according to NASA.

"The award follows the agency issuing a notice of intent in June 2022 to purchase the additional missions. The current sole source modification does not preclude NASA from seeking future contract modifications for additional transportation services, as needed," NASA said in a statement.

NASA's SpaceX fifth crew rotation mission (Crew-5) to the International Space Station will launch in October 2022. The Crew-5 mission will lift off aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endurance – atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket – from NASA Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

