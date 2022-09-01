Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday

NASA aims to make a second attempt to launch its giant next-generation moon rocket on Saturday, Sept. 3, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial try at getting the spacecraft off the ground for the first time, agency officials said on Tuesday. But prospects for success on Saturday appeared clouded by weather reports predicting just a 40% chance of favorable conditions that day, while the U.S. space agency acknowledged some outstanding technical issues remain to be solved.

Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel

A fossilized tusk from a giant prehistoric elephant that once roamed around the Mediterranean has emerged from an excavation site in southern Israel, offering what archaeologists said was a rare insight into the life of early inhabitants of the area. The 2.5 meter-long tusk from the ancient straight-tusked elephant (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) is estimated to be around half a million years old and was found in an area where stone and flint tools and other animal remains have been recovered.

NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal

SpaceX will launch five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station for NASA at the end of the decade under a $1.4 billion contract order, the U.S. space agency said Wednesday, taking the company's total contracted missions for its Crew Dragon astronaut capsule to 14. The latest boost to SpaceX's NASA contract is part of the agency's effort to ensure a steady run of astronaut flights to the space station as Boeing, the other company with a similar crew transportation contract, has struggled to complete the development of its Starliner space capsule.

Analysis: Scientists look to solve the ozone threat to Africa's food security

Plant scientist Felicity Hayes checks on her crops inside one of eight tiny domed greenhouses set against the Welsh hills. The potted pigeon pea and papaya planted in spring are leafy and green, soon to bear fruit. In a neighboring greenhouse, those same plants look sickly and stunted. The pigeon pea is an aged yellow with pockmarked leaves; the papaya trees reach only half as tall.

Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds

As a twin-turboprop aircraft takes off under the burning desert sun with dozens of salt canisters attached to its wings, United Arab Emirates meteorological official Abdullah al-Hammadi scans weather maps on computer screens for cloud formations. At 9,000 feet above sea level, the plane releases salt flares into the most promising white clouds, hoping to trigger rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)