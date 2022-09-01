Marlborough communities hit by flood to receive $100,000 contribution

Marlborough communities hit by the recent heavy rain will receive a further $100,000 contribution to their Mayoral Relief Fund as part of the wider Government support for the region, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty says.

Kieran McAnulty joined Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Transport Minister Michael Wood today in Marlborough to get a further sense of the damage from the recent severe weather and recovery operation underway, and to meet people providing ongoing support to the community.

"Nearly a week has passed since the state of emergency was lifted, and despite good progress, dozens of homes are still uninhabitable or severely damaged, and a number of remote communities are without road access.

"We know that while the severe weather event itself was over in a matter of days, recovery is likely to take years.

"The Government's further contribution meets the request from local leadership and will help ensure immediate support needs can be met while the scope of damage is still being assessed.

"The additional contribution brings the Government contribution to Nelson/Tasman and Marlborough's Mayoral Relief Funds to $500,000. These contributions are in addition to targeted support from other government agencies.

"I would like to thank Marlborough's hard-hit communities for their patience and understanding. I know this has been really tough on you and I assure you, local and central government will continue to work together to support your recovery.

"It is too early to know the cost of this event, but it's clear that the damage has been extensive. Once we have a clear picture of the damage we'll have a better idea of the support that central government could provide to the local council.

"I want to acknowledge the local leadership of Mayor John Leggett, Marlborough District Council and iwi for their role in the response, especially just a year on from the last major flooding event.

"I also want to recognise the incredible dedication and efforts of volunteers, emergency services, civil defence and council, iwi and response personnel, contractors, and everyone who is involved in Marlborough's recovery operation.

"Thank you for the work you're doing – it's a testament to how tight-knit your communities are and how strong we are when we stand together."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)