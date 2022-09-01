Left Menu

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe begins next close encounter with the Sun

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:13 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is set to complete its thirteenth solar encounter - called perihelion - on September 6. During this encounter, the spacecraft will fly just 5.3 million miles from the Sun.

This perihelion promises to be exciting as the probe is heading into a much different solar environment than ever before. This time, the Sun is much more active than during previous close encounters. In recent days, a sunspot the size of Earth has rapidly developed on the Sun, and the star has given off multiple solar flares and geomagnetic storms.

The spacecraft has yet to fly through a solar event like a solar flare or a coronal mass ejection (CME) during one of its close encounters, but that may change this month and the resulting data would be groundbreaking, NASA says.

"The Sun has changed completely since we launched Parker Solar Probe during solar minimum when it was very quiet. Nobody has ever flown through a solar event so close to the Sun before. The data would be totally new, and we would definitely learn a lot from it," said Nour Raouafi, Parker Solar Probe project scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland.

While the Parker Solar Probe has never flown through a solar event, its Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) instrument has imaged a small number of CMEs from a distance, including five during the spacecraft's 10th encounter with the Sun in November 2021.

Although the Sun is highly active this time, Parker's mission operators are not concerned about adverse effects to the spacecraft.

"Parker Solar Probe is built to withstand whatever the Sun can throw at it," said Doug Rodgers, APL's science operations center coordinator for the mission.

