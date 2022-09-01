IMF urges creditors of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to work together

Sri Lanka's creditors must collaborate to help the island nation pull out of its worst economic crisis in decades, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday, after unveiling a preliminary deal for a loan of $2.9 billion.

"If creditors are not willing to provide assurances, it would deepen Sri Lanka's crisis and undermine repayment capacity," an IMF official told reporters in Colombo.

