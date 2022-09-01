Left Menu

IMF urges creditors of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to work together

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's creditors must collaborate to help the island nation pull out of its worst economic crisis in decades, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday, after unveiling a preliminary deal for a loan of $2.9 billion.

"If creditors are not willing to provide assurances, it would deepen Sri Lanka's crisis and undermine repayment capacity," an IMF official told reporters in Colombo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

