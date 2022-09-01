NASA and Axiom Space sign mission order for second private astronaut mission

NASA and Axiom Space have signed a mission order for the second private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Designated as Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), the spaceflight will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and travel to the space station in the second quarter of 2023.

For Ax-2, Axiom Space will submit four proposed crew members and four backup crew to the station's Multilateral Crew Operations Panel for review. The crew members will train for their flight with NASA, international partners, and SpaceX, which Axiom has contracted as launch provider for transportation to and from the space station. SpaceX will familiarize the private astronauts with systems, procedures, and emergency preparedness for the space station and the Dragon spacecraft.

The Ax-2 crew members are scheduled to spend 10 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, where they will conduct extensive research, investigate novel technologies, and engage with audiences around the world.

"Axiom Space's Ax-2 mission builds upon the success of Ax-1, which demonstrated our team's ability to work collaboratively with our partners at NASA and SpaceX to plan and execute a complex human spaceflight mission. Our new Ax-2 crew, together with a full mission manifest of science, outreach, and commercial activities, will continue to increase utilization of the International Space Station National Laboratory and demonstrate to the world the benefits of commercial space missions for all humanity," said Derek Hassmann, Axiom's chief of Mission Integration and Operations.

To conduct the Ax-2 mission, Axiom Space is obtaining NASA services via both the mission specific order and Reimbursable Space Act Agreements.