Metro network in 20 cities now from 5 in 2014: Officials

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the phase-one extension of the Kochi metro on Thursday, officials said a metro revolution is happening in the country with the number of cities having the transport network rising to 20 from five in 2014.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:11 IST
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the phase-one extension of the Kochi metro on Thursday, officials said a ''metro revolution'' is happening in the country with the number of cities having the transport network rising to 20 from five in 2014. ''In 2014, the total Metro network in the country was 248 km. Today, the total Metro network in the country is 775 km. Another 1,000 km of metro network is under construction. This is a part of the Metro revolution happening in the country under the Modi government,'' an official said.

Modi will inaugurate the phase one extension of the Kochi Metro rail project from Petta to SN junction. The total cost of the project is over Rs 700 crore. The Kochi Metro Rail project will be one of the most sustainable metro projects in the country with nearly 55 per cent of its energy needs being met by solar power, officials said. He will also lay the foundation stone for the phase-two stretch of the Kochi Metro rail project from JLN stadium to Infopark, having a length of 11.2 km and covering 11 stations. The total estimated cost of this project is around Rs 1,950 crore, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

