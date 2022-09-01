Left Menu

UAE and NASA spacecraft observe patchy proton aurora on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:31 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MAVEN2Mars)

The United Arab Emirates' Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) and NASA's MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) mission have made the first observations of patchy proton aurora on Mars. The two spacecraft are currently orbiting Mars and collecting data on its atmosphere.

Discovered by MAVEN in 2018, proton aurora are a type of Martian aurora that form as the solar wind, made up of charged particles from the Sun, interacts with the planet's upper atmosphere. Typical proton aurora observations made by the NASA spacecraft and the European Space Agency's Mars Express mission show these aurora appearing smooth and evenly distributed across the hemisphere.

However, UAE's EMM observed proton aurora that appeared highly dynamic and variable. These patchy proton aurora form when turbulent conditions around the planet allow charged particles from the Sun to stream into the Martian atmosphere.

According to NASA, normally it is difficult for the solar wind to reach Mars' upper atmosphere because it is redirected by the bow shock and magnetic fields surrounding the Red Planet. The remote auroral observations by EMM and in-situ plasma observations made by MAVEN open new avenues for understanding the Martian atmosphere.

"EMM's global observations of the upper atmosphere provide a unique perspective on a region critical to MAVEN science. These types of simultaneous observations probe the fundamental physics of atmospheric dynamics and evolution and highlight the benefits of international scientific collaboration," said MAVEN Principal Investigator Shannon Curry, of UC Berkeley's Space Sciences Laboratory.

The collaboration between EMM and MAVEN demonstrates the value of discovery-level science about the Martian atmosphere with two spacecraft simultaneously observing the same region, NASA said in a press release.

